Juergen Hugo Emil Badendieck passed away on August 26, 2020, due to organ failure caused by pneumonia and respiratory failure. Blessedly his wife Laurna and daughter Claudia were able to hold his hands as he left.

Juergen was born in Hamburg, Germany on June 2, 1933, the son of Benno and Magda (Stolley) Badendieck. He is survived by his wife Laurna, daughter Claudia, son-in-law Mike Simons, brother Gunther, daughter-in-law Marian, and cousins Lydia and Doerthe.

Juergen emigrated to the United States in 1956 and went to work for the John Haller Corporation in Northville, Michigan. He joined the Michigan Army National Guard where he served for six years. He earned his engineering degree from the Michigan Engineering Institute in Detroit.

Juergen met Laurna Kalitta on a lake in Hell, Michigan in 1958. They were married in 1961 and took up residence in Plymouth, Michigan. They had two children, Claudia (Simons) of New Boston, Michigan, and Michael, who predeceased him in 2010.

Juergen and Laurna celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary in June of this year. When the Haller Corporation was purchased by Federal Mogul Corporation, Juergen continued work there as Sales and Marketing Manager. He held that position until he retired in May of 1990 and returned as an independent contractor in European sales and translation services until 1996.

In the meantime he and Laurna bought a house in New Bern, North Carolina in 1993, and sailed their boat Athene down from Michigan in 1994. They joined Black Beard Sailing club where he was chairman of the breakwater committee. They are still active in the club as legacy members.

Recently Juergen has been involved at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in the filming of Sunday services. His memorial service will be held there, 1605 Neuse Blvd., New Bern, at 2pm on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the St. Andrew Lutheran Church Reconstruction Fund or the Michigan Parkinson's Foundation.

Arrangements are held by Cotten Funeral Home.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store