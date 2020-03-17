Julia Ann Congleton Hadder, 60, of New Bern passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 in Suffolk, VA.

Julia Ann (JA) was born in New Bern on June 5, 1959, the second child of Marshall A. Congleton, Jr (Mac) and Julia Willis Congleton. She was raised on Blades Ave. in the Riverside section of New Bern and except for a few years living in Middlesex, NC and Windsor VA, she and her family lived in New Bern or its proximity.

JA had an outgoing personality and made friends easily. In that regard she had driven up to Windsor to visit a friend and her son for a few days. While there she became ill and was admitted to the hospital in Suffolk, VA where she died.

She is survived by two sons; Thomas Hadder of Columbia, SC and Douglas Hadder of Windsor, VA

She is also survived by a brother, Marshall Congleton III and his two children; Shannen and Steve, both of Raleigh and Phillip Thatch and wife, Margaret, of New Bern and their children; Ann T. Strickland (Dan), Nancy T. Lundy (Mike), and Susan T. Williams (Hunter). In addition, there are many cousins who will also mourn her loss.

No services in New Bern are currently planned.

