Julia Carroll Paul, formerly of Raleigh, NC, died March 16, 2019 at Presbyterian Village in Austell, GA. She was born September 27, 1928 to the late Annie Hobby Carroll and William L. Carroll. She grew up in Johnston County and graduated from Cleveland High School in 1946. In 1948 she graduated from Louisburg College where she was a member of Alpha Psi Epsilon. She was an employee of the US government, first at the Raleigh office of the NC Military District, Third Army Headquarters and later at the Field Office of the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. In 1970, after completing 20 years of government service, she retired and married Donald L. Paul of New Bern, NC. They enjoyed many years living on the Trent River. In 2003, they moved to Cypress Glen Methodist Retirement Home in Greenville, NC. Following his death in 2006, she later moved to Presbyterian Village Retirement Community to be near her sister and niece. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Doris Carroll Johnson and a brother Lawrence Carroll whose birth and death preceded her birth. She is survived by her sister, Christine Carroll Faison of Austell, GA, and a brother Charles R. Carroll and his wife Nancy Harris Carroll of New Bern, NC. She is also survived by nieces Karen Faison of Smyrna, GA, Teresa LaVoy (Fred) of Cary, NC, Sheila Hoskins (Forrest) of Grand Junction, CO, one nephew Stan Faison (Sandi) of Houston, TX, 4 great nieces, 1 great nephew and 1 great, great nephew. At later dates, Graveside inurnments will be held in North Carolina at New Bern Memorial Park and Mount Zion Methodist Church in Garner. Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

