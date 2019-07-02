Julian Lynn Howard Sr., 87 years of age from New Bern, NC went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Julian was drafted to the Korean War where he served in the 3rd infantry division, injured twice and awarded 2 Purple Hearts. He then continued to serve his country for another 7 years in the 82nd Airborne Division with the US Army. He was an avid jokester and often had a new joke every time he saw you.
He is survived by his wife of almost 65 years, Juanita Swaringen Howard, four children, Patsy Howard Eubanks, Teresa Howard, Julian Lynn Howard Jr. (Terri), Sandra Howard Howell (Chris) all from New Bern and one brother Garland Howard (Audrey) from Trenton and several Nieces,Nephews, Grand Children and Great Grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be held at Calvary Baptist Church in New Bern NC on Thursday, July 4th, 2019 at 11:00am. Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Kahlert funerals & Cremations in Maysville
Published in Sun Journal from July 2 to July 3, 2019