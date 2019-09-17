Julian R. Holloman Jr., age 71, of New Bern, North Carolina passed away on Sunday September 15, 2019 at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
JR was a self-employed painting contractor for 55 years, and held a General Contractor's license. He was a 32nd degree mason, A Shriner, member of St. John's Lodge #3 , member of the Sudan Cooligans, Past President of the Pamlico Shrine Club, a member of the New Bern Shrine Club, a member of the Royal Order of Jesters, Past Exalted ruler of the Kinston Elks Lodge #740, and Past President of the Craven Co. Home Builders Association. JR's passion in his life was serving his community through various civic organizations.
JR is survived by his wife Lola M Thomas of New Bern, Three Daughters Diana Rogers of Newport News VA, Stephanie Swinson (Randy) of Kinston NC, Rhonda Cannon of Kinston NC; Stepchildren, Corey Thomas (Nancy), Caroline Thomas; Sister Iola Carmichael (Mack) of Ayden NC; Brother Steve Dawson (Rochelle) of Kinston NC; Grandchildren Tyler Rogers, Kelli Barker, Joshua Tapp; Step Grandchildren Corey Thomas (Nancy), Caroline Thomas; Great Grandson Brayden Waters; Step Grandchildren Skyla Thomas, Sydney Thomas, Uncle H.E. Stocks.
The Holloman Family will receive friends at Cotten Funeral Home 9:30 to 11AM on Wednesday September 18, 2019, and a Memorial Service will follow at 11 AM at Cotten Funeral Home.
Officiating the service will be Rev. Reese Blanchett Pastor of Fort Barnwell Baptist Church, and Masonic rites to be carried out by St. John's Lodge #3.
Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made in JR's name to P.O. Box 12829 New Bern NC 28561, or Crystal Coast Hospice House 100 Big Rock Weigh, Newport, NC 28570
Special Thanks to the Third Floor Nursing staff of CarolinaEast Medical Center for their compassion and excellent care.
Published in Sun Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019