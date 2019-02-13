Julie Lynn Ingram, 60, of Trentwoods, departed this life on February 9, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julie Lynn Ingram.
She leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Brenda Ingram; son, Derek Flake; daughter, Paige Harper; brother, Steve Ingram and two grandchildren, Austin and Gabriel.
She is preceded in death by her father, Sherril Ingram and sister, Cheryle Ingram Wiggins.
Memorial Service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Kahlert Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:30 pm to 2:00 pm at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.
Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services
308 Main St
Maysville, NC 28555
(910) 743-3333
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019