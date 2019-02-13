Julie Lynn Ingram

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julie Lynn Ingram.

Julie Lynn Ingram, 60, of Trentwoods, departed this life on February 9, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Brenda Ingram; son, Derek Flake; daughter, Paige Harper; brother, Steve Ingram and two grandchildren, Austin and Gabriel.
She is preceded in death by her father, Sherril Ingram and sister, Cheryle Ingram Wiggins.
Memorial Service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Kahlert Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:30 pm to 2:00 pm at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.
Funeral Home
Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services
308 Main St
Maysville, NC 28555
(910) 743-3333
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.