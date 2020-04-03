Julius McKeever Merritt, 81, of Philadelphia, Pa., a native of Pamlico County died Thursday, March 26, 2020 at his residence.
His service is 11 a.m. Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the Small Chapel Church Cemetery Don Lee Road, Arapahoe. A walk thru viewing will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Oscar's Mortuary.
He is survived by his wife, Sadie Collins Merritt of the home.
Due to the Coronavirus all services are following the Governor's guidelines of 6 ft. apart and a limit of 50 family members.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020