Julius McKeever Merritt (2020 - 2020)
Service Information
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC
28562
(252)-633-1156
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
Service
Sunday, Apr. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Small Chapel Church Cemetery
Don Lee Road
Arapahoe, NC
Obituary
Julius McKeever Merritt, 81, of Philadelphia, Pa., a native of Pamlico County died Thursday, March 26, 2020 at his residence.
His service is 11 a.m. Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the Small Chapel Church Cemetery Don Lee Road, Arapahoe. A walk thru viewing will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Oscar's Mortuary.
He is survived by his wife, Sadie Collins Merritt of the home.
Due to the Coronavirus all services are following the Governor's guidelines of 6 ft. apart and a limit of 50 family members.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
