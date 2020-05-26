June Mason Tingle, 87, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center. June was a lifelong resident of Oriental, NC whose fondest memories were of growing up there and enjoying family, friends, and the Neuse River.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Thelma Mason and husband, Forrest Warren
Tingle.
She is survived by her sister, Gay Copley (John) of Fredericksburg, VA; daughter, Shirley Tingle (William
Grubb) of Minnesott Beach, NC; son, William Tingle (Jo) of Oriental, NC; granddaughters, Amy Chapin
(Benjamin) of Oriental, NC and Anita Tingle of Savannah, GA; and nieces, Kelly Copley of Fredericksburg,
VA and Heather Blackmon (Jesse) of Garner, NC.
In lieu of funeral services and to honor June's wishes, the family asks that all who wish to, may make
memorial contributions to the Pamlico County Rescue Squad, PO Box 302, Bayboro, NC 28515.
The family deeply appreciates all the acts of kindness shown to their family during their loss.
