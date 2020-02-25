Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Justin Elbert Tillett. View Sign Service Information Smith and Buckner Funeral Home 230 N. Second Ave Siler City , NC 27344 (919)-742-2151 Send Flowers Obituary

SILER CITY - Justin Elbert Tillett, of Siler City, died Sunday February 23, 2020. Mr. Tillett was born January 2, 1981 in Carteret County to Kenneth P. and Kathleen Honeycutt Tillett. He was a member of Piney Grove United Methodist Church, previously a member of University Baptist Church Chapel Hill. Firefighting was an important part of Justin's life, he was a volunteer member of the Siler City Fire Department and former member of New Hope Fire Department and Atlantic Fire Department. Justin was a high school science teacher most recently teaching at Jordan Matthews and with the NC Virtual Public School. He was a volunteer baseball coach with HYAA and East Chatham Baseball, and a basketball coach with Siler City Parks and Rec. He enjoyed helping the UNC Marching Tarheels during football season. Justin is survived by his parents; wife of 14 years, Ashley Conley Tillett; son Holden Tillett; brother Kenneth "Beaver" Tillett and wife Leslie; nephews, Kyle and Andrew Tillett; special cousins, Krystal Gray, Kristopher Honeycutt, and Gregory Swartz; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visitation will be Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Smith and Buckner Funeral Home, 230 N. Second Ave Siler City. Memorial service will be Friday, February 28, 2020, at 2:00 pm at First United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Parker Coppook officiating. Any memorials may be made to UNC Bands gift fund c/o UNC Band, CB 3320, Chapel Hill NC, 27599; or to JMArts c/o Rose Pate, Jordan Matthews High School, 910 E. Cardinal St, Siler City, NC, 27344. Smith and Buckner Funeral home is assisting the family at this time. Online Condolences may be made at



