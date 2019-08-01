Kamicia Dewanna Mills, 28, of 477 Judy Lane, Kinston died Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at her residence.
Funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Beasley Cemetery. Viewing will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family will assemble at the residence in preparation for the funeral service.
Arrangements are by The Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Kinston.
Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019