Karalee Koch Quick

Bryant Funeral Home - ALLIANCE
52 BRYANT ST
Alliance, NC
28509
(252)-745-4966
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
Obituary
Karalee Koch Quick, 81, of Oriental, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Tryon Treasures Dog Club of New Bern.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Quick.
She is survived by her son, Eric Quick; daughter, Debbie Ozel; brother, Chris Koch; and three grandchildren.
Her memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 7th at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
