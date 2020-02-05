NEW BERN - Karen Jeanette Stevens, 68 formally of Whiteville, NC, died Monday, February 3, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern, NC. She was the daughter of the late Chester W. Stevens and Marion Barnhill Stevens.
Survivors include her sister, Earline Barker of Ocala, FL; aunts, Carole B. Hall (James) of New Bern, NC and Mary Alice B. Hewett of Wilmington, NC; cousins, Martha Ramsey, Kathie Steen, John Wallace, Bobby Hester, Billy Barnhill, Precious Hobbs, Kimberly Hall, Janet H. Scheer (Robert), Britney Scheer, Phil Stevens (Martha), and Matt Stevens.
Graveside Service will be Friday, February 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Columbus Memorial Park with Rev. Chris Hardee officiating
Arrangements by McKenzie Mortuary Service.
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020