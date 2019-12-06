Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Wrenn Clevenger. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Memorial service 2:00 PM Garber United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Karen Wrenn Clevenger, age 58, went home to Jesus on December 4th, 2019 at Duke University Hospital.

Karen was born in Clinton, NC to Elizabeth Jones Wrenn and James H. Wrenn Jr. She graduated from East Carolina University as a registered nurse and worked at Carolina East Medical Center.

Karen was happily married to Dennis Clevenger who was her partner in life for 25 years. Karen is survived by her spouse, Dennis Clevenger; siblings James H. Wrenn III (Audrey) and Laurie Wrenn Shoulars (Will); daughters Amanda Diaz, Jennifer Taveras (Willy) and Laura Bain (Logan); step daughters Stephanie Parker (Adam) and Brittany Mortensen (Brad); grandchildren Marina, Kendall, Cadence, Will, Marleigh, Abigail, Tyson, Adeline, Ryker, Collins and Taylor; Aunts, Hazel Wrenn and Elsie Wrenn; and many dear nieces, nephews, cousins, in laws, extended family and friends.

Karen was an active member of Garber United Methodist Church, bible studies and the women's club. She loved being a nurse, painting, fishing, cute shoes, playing the piano, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her children and grandchildren, and sweet dog Bella

Friends and family are invited to attend her Celebration of Life service on Sunday, December 8th at 2 pm at Garber United Methodist Church in New Bern, NC.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America at



Karen Wrenn Clevenger, age 58, went home to Jesus on December 4th, 2019 at Duke University Hospital.Karen was born in Clinton, NC to Elizabeth Jones Wrenn and James H. Wrenn Jr. She graduated from East Carolina University as a registered nurse and worked at Carolina East Medical Center.Karen was happily married to Dennis Clevenger who was her partner in life for 25 years. Karen is survived by her spouse, Dennis Clevenger; siblings James H. Wrenn III (Audrey) and Laurie Wrenn Shoulars (Will); daughters Amanda Diaz, Jennifer Taveras (Willy) and Laura Bain (Logan); step daughters Stephanie Parker (Adam) and Brittany Mortensen (Brad); grandchildren Marina, Kendall, Cadence, Will, Marleigh, Abigail, Tyson, Adeline, Ryker, Collins and Taylor; Aunts, Hazel Wrenn and Elsie Wrenn; and many dear nieces, nephews, cousins, in laws, extended family and friends.Karen was an active member of Garber United Methodist Church, bible studies and the women's club. She loved being a nurse, painting, fishing, cute shoes, playing the piano, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her children and grandchildren, and sweet dog BellaFriends and family are invited to attend her Celebration of Life service on Sunday, December 8th at 2 pm at Garber United Methodist Church in New Bern, NC.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America at myasthenia.org or Angel Flights at https://angelflightmidatlantic.org/donate-now/ Published in Sun Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close