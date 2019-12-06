Karen Wrenn Clevenger, age 58, went home to Jesus on December 4th, 2019 at Duke University Hospital.
Karen was born in Clinton, NC to Elizabeth Jones Wrenn and James H. Wrenn Jr. She graduated from East Carolina University as a registered nurse and worked at Carolina East Medical Center.
Karen was happily married to Dennis Clevenger who was her partner in life for 25 years. Karen is survived by her spouse, Dennis Clevenger; siblings James H. Wrenn III (Audrey) and Laurie Wrenn Shoulars (Will); daughters Amanda Diaz, Jennifer Taveras (Willy) and Laura Bain (Logan); step daughters Stephanie Parker (Adam) and Brittany Mortensen (Brad); grandchildren Marina, Kendall, Cadence, Will, Marleigh, Abigail, Tyson, Adeline, Ryker, Collins and Taylor; Aunts, Hazel Wrenn and Elsie Wrenn; and many dear nieces, nephews, cousins, in laws, extended family and friends.
Karen was an active member of Garber United Methodist Church, bible studies and the women's club. She loved being a nurse, painting, fishing, cute shoes, playing the piano, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her children and grandchildren, and sweet dog Bella
Friends and family are invited to attend her Celebration of Life service on Sunday, December 8th at 2 pm at Garber United Methodist Church in New Bern, NC.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America at myasthenia.org or Angel Flights at https://angelflightmidatlantic.org/donate-now/
Published in Sun Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019