VANCEBORO - Katherine Anderson Pinkos, 90, died on Sunday, August 16, 2020.
A memorial service will be held Friday at 2 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel in Vanceboro. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1– 2 PM at the funeral home.
Mrs. Pinkos, a native of Craven County, had lived most of her life in Vanceboro. She was a member of Juniper Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. She was also a lifetime member of VFW Auxiliary in Vanceboro and a lifetime member of the DAV
.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Stonewall and Lula Morris Anderson, husband, Stan J. Pinkos, and brother, Bill Anderson.
She is survived by her two sons, Stanley W. Pinkos and wife, Lucienne, of Everett, Washington and Julian J. Pinkos and wife, Bernadette of Biddeford, Maine; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; along with two nieces and two nephews; and foster children, Mina and William Georges of Columbia, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to: VFW Post 11119, P.O. Box 978, Vanceboro, NC 28586.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Vanceboro.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.