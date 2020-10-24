1/
Katherine Daly
Katherine Daly, 88, of the Fairfield Harbour Community, New Bern, at native of Ireland, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at her residence.
The rosary will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 followed by the Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 3005 Country Club Rd. The interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
She is survived by her brother, Dennis Daly of Ireland; sisters, Mary Harrington, West Roxbury, Mass. and Patricia Harrington Bench of West Roxbury, Mass.
Masks are required. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.


