Katherine Tunnell Martin, 95, of Merritt, passed away Wednesday, February 5th at Grantsbrook Nursing & Rehab.
She is a member of Bethel FWB Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Martin and daughter, Gail Martin Dail.
She is survived by her son, Alvin Martin and brother, John Tunnell.
Her funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8th at Bethel FWB Church with the Rev. Owen Peele officiating. Interment will follow immediately in Whortonsville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The , 2202 Wrightsville Ave. Suite 111, Wilmington, NC 28403.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020