Kathleen J. Gagen, 84, of Aurora, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 10, 2020. She was a member of Aurora Methodist Church and enjoyed serving her community by volunteering with "Meals on Wheels," helping with the Red Cross Blood Drives at Nutrien, and the Richland Senior Club. She loved her family dearly and never missed her grandchildren's sporting events. She was an avid reader, enjoyed working in her yard, growing flowers and spending time outside.

She is survived by two daughters, Lorraine Ireland and her husband Michael of Aurora and Teresa Gagen-Nappi and her husband, Gus of Tennessee; one brother, Fredrick "Timmy" Stebbings of England; granddaughter, Sharon Taylor and husband Brad of Greenville; and two great grandchildren, Reese Taylor and Bristol Kate Taylor; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fredrick E. Gagen; grandson, Michael L. Ireland, Jr.; parents, Harry and Ethel Stebbings; and siblings, Brenda Harvey, Claydon Stebbings, Norton Stebbings, Daphne Chase, and Michael Stebbings.

Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15th in the Chapel of Cotten Funeral Home with the Reverend Blaney Rowe officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to the Aurora Rescue Squad.

Arrangements are in the care of Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.



