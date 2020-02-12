Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Joyce Scungio. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Service 3:00 PM St. Paul Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Kathleen Joyce Scungio, 75, of Williamsburg, VA, and formerly of New Bern, NC passed away February 9, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Robert Pardy and Rosamond Baker and she was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred A. Scungio, her brother Lawrence Pardy and a sister, Patricia Warden. Mrs. Scungio is survived by her sister Marlene Kittel (Jack), two sons, Alfred J. Scungio and Daniel J. Scungio (Terri), four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.

She was a former member of St. Paul Catholic Church in New Bern, NC where she lived for 28 years prior to moving to Virginia. Kathleen worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse in New York and North Carolina, and she served in several locations as a disaster volunteer for the American Red Cross.

Her service will be held at 3:00 pm Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Josephs Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church or to The Colonial Capital Humane Society in New Bern.

