Kathleen Lynn Messina "MiMi", 64, of Grantsboro, NC went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
Kathy was best known by her family and close friends as "MiMi". She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Jean Vought.
She leaves behind her husband of 44 years, James Messina, Sr.; sons, James Messina, Jr. (Bobbie) and Shawn Messina; daughter, Nicole DeGiosio (Damian); grandchildren, Marissa, Bryce, Cameron and Jace; chosen sister and lifelong friend, Vicky Ward; sister, Cindy Brzezinski (Don); brother, Jeffrey Vought; as well as many nieces and nephews.
MiMi devoted her life to caring for her family and caring for children. She owned and operated an in-home daycare and took great pride in all the children she had a hand in raising and loving. MiMi enjoyed cooking and loved spending time outdoors with her family. Her gentle spirit, sense of humor and kind heart will be forever missed by all who knew and loved her.
Her memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., Sunday, January 19th at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.
Published in Sun Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020