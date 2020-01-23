Kathryn Wiley Hardison, 67, of Arapahoe passed away Monday, January 20, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Garvin and Vivian Hardison.
She is survived by her son, Matthew Dressler; daughter, Shannan Paul; sister, Vivian Jeanette Hardison; brothers, Garvin Hardison Jr. (Janie) and Mark Hardison; and nine grandchildren, Kaleb, Kelsey, Kamden, Alanna, Alexis, and Aiden Dressler and Gary Russell Paul, Jr., Misty Hopkins, and Damen Hopkins.
Her graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 24th at Greenleaf Memorial Park, New Bern with the Rev. Ricky Miller officiating.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.
Published in Sun Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020