MAYSVILLE - Kathy Elizabeth Riggs Mitchell, 61, of Maysville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 26, 2019. She is survived by her parents, Jerry and Shirley Riggs of Pollocksville; two step-daughters, Meredith Vachon of Boiling Springs, SC and Carrie Lape of Asheville; brother, Mike Riggs and wife Kim, of Pollocksville; two step-grandchildren, Nicholas and Matthew; and a special niece, Wendy and nephew, Kevin; brother-in-law, Gary Mitchell; sister-in-law, Colleen Conway and two precious fur-babies, Jingles and Apache. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Pollocksville. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the church. Private burial will follow. At other times, the family will be receiving friends at the home of Jerry and Shirley Riggs, 9798 Hwy 17 Pollocksville, NC 28573. Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.

