Kay Kearney, 82, of Havelock, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Carteret Health Care.

Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Matthew Long and Dr. Don Hadley. Interment will follow at Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens.

Kay was born in Franklin County, North Carolina where she married the love of her life, Brantley Kearney, who served in the United States Marines. Over their 65 years of marriage, she faithfully raised their family of 4 boys while her Marine was away serving our Country. During that time, she worked 36 years at the PX on Base, her relentless spirit and endurance helped her advance from a Clerk role to a Buyer position. Even though her responsibilities were great, she still made time to teach Sunday School and sing in the Choir at First Baptist Church of Havelock where they were members since 1973. Above all, she loved spending time with her family who she cherished immensely.

She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Brantley Kearney of the home; sons, Wayne Kearney and wife Michelle of Newport, Earl Kearney and wife Kathy of Havelock, Henry Kearney and wife Karen of New Bern, Joe Kearney and wife Cheryl of Newport; sister, Nellie Rogers of Louisburg; grandchildren, Holly Robison, Amanda Kearney, Steven Kearney, Justin Kearney, Taylor Page, Matthew Willis, Chelsea Willis, Tyller Prive and Lauren Forbush; great-grandchildren, Liam Page, Redding Robison, Owen Cole Onuffer, Katie DeWar, Alex DeWar, Arianna DeWar and Joshua DeWar; and niece, Dorothy Jean Perry.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Minnie and Bud Vaughan; sister, Helen Lloyd; brothers, Ollis Vaughan, Ellis Vaughan, Wilbert Vaughan, Albert Vaughan and James Vaughan; and granddaughter, Erin DeWar.

Family will receive friends from 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.

