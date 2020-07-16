1/
Keisha Monique Williams
Keisha Monique Williams, 47, of New Bern, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Viewing hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Her service is 10 a.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020 on Oscar's Memorial Grounds, 1700 Oscar Drive.
She is survived by her son, Travis K. Thornton Jr. of the home; mother, Carrie Courman, New Bern; father, Anthony Johnson, California; three sisters, Shirley Coats, New Bern, Mitzi Parker, Raleigh and Shalounda Coasts, Pollocksville.
Chairs are limited, quests should wear a mask, bring a chair, umbrella.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

Published in Sun Journal from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
