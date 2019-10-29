VANCEBORO - Mr. Kelton Ray Baker, 72, passed away on Friday October 25, 2019.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 3 pm in the West Vanceboro Church of God.
Burial will take place in the Vanceboro Cemetery.
The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 2 – 3 pm, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for memorial donations to assist Annie Baker with his medical expenses.
