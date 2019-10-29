Kelton Ray Baker

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kelton Ray Baker.
Service Information
Wilkerson Funeral Home
608 Farm Life Avenue
Vanceboro, NC
28586
(252)-244-0770
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
West Vanceboro Church of God.
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
West Vanceboro Church of God.
Obituary
Send Flowers

VANCEBORO - Mr. Kelton Ray Baker, 72, passed away on Friday October 25, 2019.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 3 pm in the West Vanceboro Church of God.
Burial will take place in the Vanceboro Cemetery.
The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 2 – 3 pm, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for memorial donations to assist Annie Baker with his medical expenses.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.