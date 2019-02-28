HAVELOCK - Kelvin Godette Sr., 49, 989 Blades Road, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Havelock.
Viewing hours are 4 to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, at Oscar's Mortuary.
His service is 2 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Craven Corner M.B. Church, 1050 Adams Creek Road, Havelock. Entombment will follow in the Morris Family Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Kristen Godette of Havelock.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
