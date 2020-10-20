Kelvin Lewis, 50, of New Bern, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at his residence.

Viewing will be Thursday at Oscar's Mortuary from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

His service is 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 On Oscar's Memorial Grounds. The service may be viewed on Oscar's Mortuary Facebook Page.

He is survived by his two sons, Kaleb Moore Lewis, New Bern and Isaiah James Lewis, Jacksonville; one daughter, Miracle Harris, New Bern; his mother, Margaret Marie Lewis, New Bern; father, Richard Earl Lewis Jr., Abingdon, Md.; one brother, James Lewis, New Bern; three sisters, Carmel Lewis, Brooklyn, N.Y., Tamiko Lewis and Kennyetta Lewis, both of Abingdon, Md.; and three grandchildren.

Masks are required. Chairs are limited. Please bring a chair and umbrella.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.



