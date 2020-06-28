Kenneth Brian "Mike" Riggs
Kenneth "Mike" Brian Riggs 62, of New Bern, passed away on Thursday, June 26, 2020.
Mike was a longtime carpenter and an avid hunter.
He is preceded in death by his parents Vernon Riggs Sr. and Geraldine Ipock Riggs, brother, Vernon Riggs Jr., sisters Brenda Higgins and Frances Jones.
Mike is survived by his son Michael Riggs (Billie Soesbee) of Arden, daughter Carley Sodoma (Douglas) of Pamlico County, brother Milan Ipock (Pauline) of Ernul, sister Cricket Stilley (Linwood) of New Bern, grandchildren, Shelbi Alexander Riggs, Kaylee Riggs, Bella Sodoma, Emma Sodona, sister in law, Connie Moore of Cove City, brother in law, Frankie Higgins of Pollocksville, and numerous, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at Greenleaf Memorial Park, on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 3:00pm at the Lakeside Chapel.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.


Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
