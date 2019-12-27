REELSBORO - Kenneth "Buster" Wayne Ireland, 72, of Reelsboro passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, at home. He owned and operated Buster's Exxon and Ireland's Auto Sales. He was preceded in death by his wife, Faye Spencer Ireland. He is survived by three sons, Jeffrey Ireland, Chris Ireland and wife Elizabeth, and Michael Ireland and wife Doris; sister, Judy Carawan and husband Roy; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, December 30th at Bryant Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family suggested memorial contributions be made to Colonial Capital Humane Society, PO Box 326, New Bern, NC 28563. Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.
Published in Sun Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019