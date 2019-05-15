NEW BERN - Kenneth E. Jordan Sr., 59, of 3005 Madison Avenue, died Monday, May 13, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Family and friends may express condolences at the home of his mother, 133 Brown Lane, Pollocksville. Viewing hours are 1 to 6 p.m. Friday at Oscar's Mortuary.
His funeral service is noon Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Free Will Chapel F.W.B. Church, 3298 N.C. Hwy. 58 N, Pollocksville, with military honors.
He is survived by his wife, Rita Jackson Jordan of the home.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from May 15 to May 16, 2019