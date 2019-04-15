Kenneth Milton (Billy) Jones, 71, formerly of New Bern, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2019, with his sister and brother in law at his side. He was a resident of Virginia.
He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and retired from the State of North Carolina Museum of History.
He is survived by his daughter, Margaret Jones and grandson, Noah Jones; one brother, Carrol Jones and wife Jan of Greenville; one sister, Sharon Strassheim and husband Tom of Round Hill, Virginia, and
his step-mother, Hazel T. Jones of New Bern. He is preceded in death by his brother, Raymond C. Jones.
A Military Funeral Honors Ceremony will be held at Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, 164 Longs Plant Farm Road, Goldsboro, on May 21, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. His nephew, Kenny Jones will give the Eulogy. The family will receive friends following the service at: Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, at the Heritage Hall Building in the Terrace Room.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to The .
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019