Kenneth Milton (Billy) Jones, 71, formerly of New Bern, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2019, with his sister and brother in law at his side. He was a resident of Virginia.

He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and retired from the State of North Carolina Museum of History.

He is survived by his daughter, Margaret Jones and grandson, Noah Jones; one brother, Carrol Jones and wife Jan of Greenville; one sister, Sharon Strassheim and husband Tom of Round Hill, Virginia, and

his step-mother, Hazel T. Jones of New Bern. He is preceded in death by his brother, Raymond C. Jones.

A Military Funeral Honors Ceremony will be held at Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, 164 Longs Plant Farm Road, Goldsboro, on May 21, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. His nephew, Kenny Jones will give the Eulogy. The family will receive friends following the service at: Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, at the Heritage Hall Building in the Terrace Room.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to The .

