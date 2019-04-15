Kenneth Milton Jones

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Milton Jones.

Kenneth Milton (Billy) Jones, 71, formerly of New Bern, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2019, with his sister and brother in law at his side. He was a resident of Virginia.
He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and retired from the State of North Carolina Museum of History.
He is survived by his daughter, Margaret Jones and grandson, Noah Jones; one brother, Carrol Jones and wife Jan of Greenville; one sister, Sharon Strassheim and husband Tom of Round Hill, Virginia, and
his step-mother, Hazel T. Jones of New Bern. He is preceded in death by his brother, Raymond C. Jones.
A Military Funeral Honors Ceremony will be held at Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, 164 Longs Plant Farm Road, Goldsboro, on May 21, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. His nephew, Kenny Jones will give the Eulogy. The family will receive friends following the service at: Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, at the Heritage Hall Building in the Terrace Room.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to The .
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.