HAMPTON, Va. - Kenneth Sawyer, 58, 1823 Beall Drive, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at his residence.
The family will receive friends at the residence of Michelle Mattocks, 520 Water St., Bayboro. Viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, at Oscar's Mortuary.
His service is noon Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Antioch Congregational Christian Church, 4818 Hwy. 304, Maribel Community of Bayboro. The interment will follow at the Sawyer-Curtis Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Sawyer of the home.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary.
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019