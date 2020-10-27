Kenneth Wayne Beddard, 66, of New Bern, passed away on Saturday, October 24th, 2020.

Kenny loved his family more than anything. They shared many joys and memories of camping, cooking and cutting up. They mostly loved sharing their love for Jesus Christ. He and his wife, Betty Jo, shared twenty years of marriage and ten years of retirement together. They loved and supported each other through many trials and challenges related to Kenny's health. They were truly devoted to one another. Faith, family and friends were Kenny's priorities. Kenny loved this life full of laughter, lessons, loyalty and love.

He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Betty Jo Hudson Beddard; two daughters, Laura Marie Corley of Brenham, Texas and Jennifer Huber (Bruce) of Somerville, Texas; five grandchildren, Colin Corley, Michael Corley, Henry Corley, Tori Huber and Seth Huber; stepson, John Riggle (Melissa) of New Bern; and granddaughter, Reese Riggle; two sisters, Jean Minniti of Blounts Creek and Kay Hopkins (Gene) of Edward; and many extended family members of Beaufort County.

A celebration of Kenny's life will be held at 2 p.m. on the grounds of Temple Baptist Church with the Rev. Daryl Radford officiating. The family will receive friends following the service on the church grounds.

Arrangements are in the care of Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store