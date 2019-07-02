Kent Edward Marshall, 57, of Pollocksville, died on June 29, 2019.
Funeral service will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Memorial Baptist Church in Maysville.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the church.
He is survived by his wife, Cathie Marshall of the home.
Interment will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, with full military honors.
Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.
Published in Sun Journal from July 2 to July 3, 2019