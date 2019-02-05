NEW BERN – Kermit Moffitt, 90, died Sunday, January 20, 2019 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
He retired as Captain from the U. S. Marine Corps after serving 22 years. He was the recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross. Mr. Moffitt was a member of St. Johns Masonic Lodge and a 32nd degree Mason.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen Hill Moffitt.
Surviving are his sons, Kermit Roland Moffitt and wife, Dawn of Wilmington, NC, Steven B. Moffitt and wife Debra of New Bern, NC, Jason A. and Dana Paul Moffitt of New Bern, NC, and Robert Alan Moffitt and wife, Carla of Greensboro, NC; one sister, Betty Faye Armstrong of Belmont; grandchildren, Laura Dawn Moffitt, Mary Elise Moffitt, Debra Catherine Dansby, Kristen Leigh Moffitt, Megan Elizabeth Askew, Stuart Nicholas Moffitt, and Grace Caroline Moffitt; and great-grandchildren, Saxon Southern, Nadia Leigh Dansby, Layla Jo Dansby, Emerson Paige Dansby, Jace Bartley Askew and Carson Dean Askew.
Memorial Service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 9 at Pollock-Best Funeral Home with Masonic rites and Military honors.
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019