On June 11, 2019 another child of God peacefully journeyed home at Rex Hospital in Raleigh, North Carolina. Born May 20, 1992 in New Bern, NC, Kiera (KiKi) Shavon Lilly graced the universe with her presence. And while most were struck by her big beautiful brown eyes and larger-than-life smile, she is most remembered for her joy for life and her kindness to others. She moved from one city to the next, as many young adults do. But for the last 5 years, she had resided with a father figure from her childhood and early adulthood, Tim Johnston, in Raleigh, NC. She lived a quiet and low-key life.
She is survived by her mother, Amanda Lilly, father, Hilliard B. (TJ) Talley, Jr. of Havelock, NC. Grandparents Hilliard B. Talley, Sr. (who preceded her in death) and Eleanor D. Talley of Havelock, NC. John F. Talley (uncle) & Stacie L. Huggins (aunt) of Fayetteville, NC, Tamara E. Thurston (aunt) & Kevin L. Thurston (uncle) of Rochester, NY and a great number of other family & friends, too many to name.
Kiera, it has been a privilege to have you in our lives. May you find peace and comfort in the arms of our Lord. We miss you, and will always love you.
They say there is a reason
They say that time will heal
But neither time nor reason
Will change the way we feel
For no-one knows the heartache
That lies behind our smiles
No-one knows how many times
We have broken down and cried
We want to tell you something
So there won't be any doubt
You're so wonderful to think of
But so hard to be without
Published in Sun Journal from June 26 to June 27, 2019