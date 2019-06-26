Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kiera Shavon Lilly. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On June 11, 2019 another child of God peacefully journeyed home at Rex Hospital in Raleigh, North Carolina. Born May 20, 1992 in New Bern, NC, Kiera (KiKi) Shavon Lilly graced the universe with her presence. And while most were struck by her big beautiful brown eyes and larger-than-life smile, she is most remembered for her joy for life and her kindness to others. She moved from one city to the next, as many young adults do. But for the last 5 years, she had resided with a father figure from her childhood and early adulthood, Tim Johnston, in Raleigh, NC. She lived a quiet and low-key life.

She is survived by her mother, Amanda Lilly, father, Hilliard B. (TJ) Talley, Jr. of Havelock, NC. Grandparents Hilliard B. Talley, Sr. (who preceded her in death) and Eleanor D. Talley of Havelock, NC. John F. Talley (uncle) & Stacie L. Huggins (aunt) of Fayetteville, NC, Tamara E. Thurston (aunt) & Kevin L. Thurston (uncle) of Rochester, NY and a great number of other family & friends, too many to name.

Kiera, it has been a privilege to have you in our lives. May you find peace and comfort in the arms of our Lord. We miss you, and will always love you.

They say there is a reason

They say that time will heal

But neither time nor reason

Will change the way we feel

For no-one knows the heartache

That lies behind our smiles

No-one knows how many times

We have broken down and cried

We want to tell you something

So there won't be any doubt

You're so wonderful to think of

But so hard to be without

On June 11, 2019 another child of God peacefully journeyed home at Rex Hospital in Raleigh, North Carolina. Born May 20, 1992 in New Bern, NC, Kiera (KiKi) Shavon Lilly graced the universe with her presence. And while most were struck by her big beautiful brown eyes and larger-than-life smile, she is most remembered for her joy for life and her kindness to others. She moved from one city to the next, as many young adults do. But for the last 5 years, she had resided with a father figure from her childhood and early adulthood, Tim Johnston, in Raleigh, NC. She lived a quiet and low-key life.She is survived by her mother, Amanda Lilly, father, Hilliard B. (TJ) Talley, Jr. of Havelock, NC. Grandparents Hilliard B. Talley, Sr. (who preceded her in death) and Eleanor D. Talley of Havelock, NC. John F. Talley (uncle) & Stacie L. Huggins (aunt) of Fayetteville, NC, Tamara E. Thurston (aunt) & Kevin L. Thurston (uncle) of Rochester, NY and a great number of other family & friends, too many to name.Kiera, it has been a privilege to have you in our lives. May you find peace and comfort in the arms of our Lord. We miss you, and will always love you.They say there is a reasonThey say that time will healBut neither time nor reasonWill change the way we feelFor no-one knows the heartacheThat lies behind our smilesNo-one knows how many timesWe have broken down and criedWe want to tell you somethingSo there won't be any doubtYou're so wonderful to think ofBut so hard to be without Published in Sun Journal from June 26 to June 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close