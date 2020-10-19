Kim Kornegay Williams, 56, of New Bern, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at her residence.

Viewing hours are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Oscar's Mortuary.

Her service is 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at Oscar's Memorial Grounds. The interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The service may be viewed on Oscars Mortuary Facebook page.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth J. Williams Sr. of the home; one son, Kenneth Jerome Williams Jr., New Bern; two daughters, Kennecia Williams, Bellevue, Neb. and Kourtney Hines, Fayetteville; two brothers, Vailen Kornegay Jr., Nashville, Tenn. and Dalton Cooper III, New Bern; two sisters, Marcie Roussell, New Bern and Trawana Harper, Greenville; five grandchildren.

Masks are required. Chairs are limited. Please bring a chair.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.



