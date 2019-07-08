Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kim Smith Gerdes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kim Gerdes passed away peacefully, in her home, surrounded by family, on July 4th at age 55. A deeply caring and compassionate person, she dedicated her life to bettering the lives of others and touching the world with daily gestures of kindness. The world lost a truly beautiful soul.

Kim was preceded in death by her parents, Elisabeth and Benjamin Smith. She will forever be remembered by her husband of 29 years and best friend Michael, and their children Abby and Morgan, by her brothers Lynn and Kevin Smith, and by her sister JoAnn (Jodi) Bollinger.

Kim was born on September 24th, 1963 in Lebanon, PA. She attended ELCO High School in Myerstown, PA and took classes at Lebanon Valley College. Always desiring to leave the world a better place, Kim spent a year volunteering for the Peace People in Belfast, Ireland before beginning work at the Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a non-profit in King of Prussia, PA. She later moved with her family to New Bern, NC where she has lived for the past 17 years. While living in New Bern, Kim volunteered at her children's schools, was a dedicated member of her church, and worked with the Craven Literacy Council and Interfaith Refugee Ministry. This work suited her servant heart.

A loving mother and homemaker, Kim was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. She wrote thoughtful notes often as an expression of love, appreciation, and gratitude and found great joy in nature and caring for animals. She left those around her rich in memories and full of love. Her family asks that you spend time with your children, take a walk with your loved ones, and take a moment to appreciate enduring friendships lifelong and beyond. It's what she would have wanted.

Family and friends will gather for a celebration of Kim's life at the Lebanon Church of the Brethren in Lebanon, PA on July 12th at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Interfaith Refugee Ministry in New Bern, NC.



Kim Gerdes passed away peacefully, in her home, surrounded by family, on July 4th at age 55. A deeply caring and compassionate person, she dedicated her life to bettering the lives of others and touching the world with daily gestures of kindness. The world lost a truly beautiful soul.Kim was preceded in death by her parents, Elisabeth and Benjamin Smith. She will forever be remembered by her husband of 29 years and best friend Michael, and their children Abby and Morgan, by her brothers Lynn and Kevin Smith, and by her sister JoAnn (Jodi) Bollinger.Kim was born on September 24th, 1963 in Lebanon, PA. She attended ELCO High School in Myerstown, PA and took classes at Lebanon Valley College. Always desiring to leave the world a better place, Kim spent a year volunteering for the Peace People in Belfast, Ireland before beginning work at the Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a non-profit in King of Prussia, PA. She later moved with her family to New Bern, NC where she has lived for the past 17 years. While living in New Bern, Kim volunteered at her children's schools, was a dedicated member of her church, and worked with the Craven Literacy Council and Interfaith Refugee Ministry. This work suited her servant heart.A loving mother and homemaker, Kim was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. She wrote thoughtful notes often as an expression of love, appreciation, and gratitude and found great joy in nature and caring for animals. She left those around her rich in memories and full of love. Her family asks that you spend time with your children, take a walk with your loved ones, and take a moment to appreciate enduring friendships lifelong and beyond. It's what she would have wanted.Family and friends will gather for a celebration of Kim's life at the Lebanon Church of the Brethren in Lebanon, PA on July 12th at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Interfaith Refugee Ministry in New Bern, NC. Published in Sun Journal from July 8 to July 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close