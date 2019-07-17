Kimberly Ann Liller Taylor, 56, of Oriental passed away July 11, 2019.

Her Philosophy was reflective of and in her spirit when she met anyone. "If you ain't laughin, you ain't livin", she would say. This is indicative of her love of people and her love for life; this was her voicemail message.

Her mission in life she said every day, "if I can put a giggle in someone's heart, and a smile on someone's face – I am happy, and it has made my day."

Kim is predeceased by her husband, Ted Taylor who loved her very much.

She is survived by her mother, Jessie Evans, her sisters, Carrie Wrigley, Renee Inge, and Bridget Macon and also by her daughter's father, her first life love, Barry Martin Donoho and by the two people who were her whole world, her daughters, Riane Amanda Moser and Keely Sian Donoho.

Her memorial service will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church.

