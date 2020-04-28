Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kimberly K. (Powell) Hines. View Sign Service Information Munden Funeral Home & Crematory 908 Lake Rd Havelock , NC 28532 (252)-444-6248 Graveside service 11:00 AM Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens, officiated by Rev. Charles Dudley. Friends are welcome to attend the service. However, in order to provide social distancing, we ask friends to remain in their cars, the service will be broadcasted through a sound system. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcasting of the service through Munden Funeral Home's website. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.

Kimberly was a nurturing and caring woman who attended to everyone who needed a helping hand. She loved camping and cooking but most of all, she loved her family and spending time with her grandbabies.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Frederick Hines of the home; sons, Justin Powell Morissette and companion Shauna Willis of Havelock and Jared Paul Morissette and wife Brianna of Jacksonville; sisters, Karen Mootsey of Hubert and Kathy Miller and husband Ed of Newport; brothers, Ralph Powell Jr. and wife Kathy and Jimmy Powell, all of Pennsylvania; and grandchildren, Kyle Morissette, Keyanna Morissette, Jared P. Morissette Jr., Serra Angel Morissette and Ashton Grae Morissette.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Violet Gravatt Powell and Ralph Powell; and in-laws, Barbara Davis Hines and Richard Wesley Hines.

The family will receive friends from 4:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock. In keeping with the CDC guidelines pertaining to the Coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, as well, those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Upon entering, guests will be asked health questions and their temperatures will be taken. Help us honor the Hines family while practicing safe measures.

Flowers are welcome.

Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at

Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock, NC.





