NEW BERN - Kyaw Kae, 93, of New Bern, died on Friday, September 27, 2019, at his home. He is survived by his wife, Po Htoo; sons, Mae Low, Thei Htoo, and Kaleb Moo; daughters, Naw Thaw Hai, Naw Htoomai Say, Naw Daw Daw; and sister, Naw Dah. The family will receive friends on Saturday October, 5, 2019 from 10:00am-11:00am at the Karen Baptist Church of New Bern. The funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Karen Baptist Church followed by burial in New Bern Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Sun Journal from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019