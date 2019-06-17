Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for L. Hoyt Paul. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

L. Hoyt Paul, 81, of New Bern passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at Grantsbrook Nursing & Rehab Center.

He was a life-long farmer and co-owner and operator of Paul Farms in Grantsboro. He loved to dance, grow flowers and vegetables, and loved to travel, making many trips all around the United States.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Moore Paul and son, Randy Paul.

He is survived by his, Patricia Paul; daughter, Angela Clark (Lee); and grandchild, Christopher Clark (Dawn).

His memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 19th at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Susan Wells officiating.

The family will receive friends and relatives one hour prior to the service at the funeral home and other times at the home of his daughter, 171 Paul Farm Rd., Grantsboro.

In lieu of flowers the family suggested memorial contributions be made to Paul Cemetery Fund, 1903 NC Hwy 306 N, Grantsboro, NC 28529 or Pamlico County Hospice, PO Box 6, Bayboro, NC 28515.

Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.

L. Hoyt Paul, 81, of New Bern passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at Grantsbrook Nursing & Rehab Center.He was a life-long farmer and co-owner and operator of Paul Farms in Grantsboro. He loved to dance, grow flowers and vegetables, and loved to travel, making many trips all around the United States.He was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Moore Paul and son, Randy Paul.He is survived by his, Patricia Paul; daughter, Angela Clark (Lee); and grandchild, Christopher Clark (Dawn).His memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 19th at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Susan Wells officiating.The family will receive friends and relatives one hour prior to the service at the funeral home and other times at the home of his daughter, 171 Paul Farm Rd., Grantsboro.In lieu of flowers the family suggested memorial contributions be made to Paul Cemetery Fund, 1903 NC Hwy 306 N, Grantsboro, NC 28529 or Pamlico County Hospice, PO Box 6, Bayboro, NC 28515.Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance. Published in Sun Journal from June 17 to June 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close