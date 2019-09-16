Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Cutler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Larry 'Pee Wee' Cutler, 80, of Stonewall, NC passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, at Carolina East Medical Center, New Bern, NC.

Larry was born in Beaufort County, NC at Tayloe Hospital on September 26, 1938 to parents, Elsie and Ollie Ola Cutler. He was one of 8 children. He served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of Pamlico County Shriners. He retired from Weyerhauser with over 30 years of service. He was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed participating in Shriner's parades, volunteering with grilling for community and church events and was skilled with many trades including home remodeling. He enjoyed RV adventures with his wife, Joyce and friends. He loved his family and worked hard to provide for them. He enjoyed a good laugh with pranks that he shared with his brothers and sisters. He had a weekend hobby of going to yard sales and finding deals.

Larry is survived by his wife of 22 years, Joyce Dunn Cutler of the home. Five children: Felecia Taylor and husband, William of Chocowinity, Todd Cutler and wife, Jessica of Asheboro, Kim Roberson and husband, Todd of Washington, Winfield Cutler of Washington and Bryan Spain and wife, Tammy of Stonewall. Eleven grandchildren: Ryan Taylor, Ras Daniel, Rachel Roberson, Zack Cutler, John Spain, Olivia Roberson, Nikolas Roberson, Dylan Cutler, Jordan Cutler, Blake Daniel, Peyton LeRoy and Raegan LeRoy. One great grandchild: Ryker Taylor. One brother: Charlie Frank 'Butch' Cutler and wife, Vera. Three sisters: Peggy Main and husband, Dobbie, Patsy Woolard and husband, Sarge and Betty Elzey and husband, Mike.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Polly Guirkins; brothers, Ollie Ray 'Buddy' Cutler and Robert 'Poodle' Cutler; and grandchild, Michael Spain.

His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Bryant Funeral Home and Cremations, Alliance, NC with Pastor Roy Rodgers and Pastor Mike Roach officiating.

The family will receive friends and relatives at 10 a.m., one hour prior to the service. The family will also receive friends and family at the home of his daughter, Kim Roberson at 5759 Broad Creek Road in Washington, NC on Monday evening, 7 pm – 9 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pamlico County Shrine Club, P.O. Box 201, Grantsboro, NC 28529 or Vandemere United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 421, Vandemere, NC 28587.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.

