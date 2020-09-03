1/
Larry Ellis
Larry Ellis, 81, of 2773 Pine Wood Drive, Pink Hill, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.
Funeral service will be held Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at Don Brown Funeral Home, 497 Second Street, Ayden. Burial will follow in Ayden Cemetery in Ayden.
He is survived by four sons, Dennis Earl Ellis of Garner, Larry Darnell Blount of Graham, Alton Ray White of New Bern and Terry Lamont White of Virginia Beach, Va.; one daughter, Deidre (Peggy) Ollovierre of New York, N.Y.; two brothers, Arlester Kirkman of Greenville and Curtis Kirkman of Jacksonville, Fla.; one sister, Doretha Cox of Emporia, Va.; and four grandchildren.
Viewing will be held Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19, check with the family to make sure you are invited. Masks and social distancing are required. This service will be live streamed on Don Brown's Facebook page.
Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home.


Published in Sun Journal from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
