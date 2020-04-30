Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Francis Buck Jr.. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Francis Buck Jr., 72 of New Bern, sadly left his family on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

Larry greatly enjoyed spending time with his family, grilling out, and being outdoors. Many times you could find Larry riding around on his golf cart. Once a month, Larry attended the men's breakfast at Bridgeton U.M.C. After spending 34 years as a firefighter, Lt. Buck retired. During his time as a full-time firefighter, Larry was a Past Chief of the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department. Larry loved spending time with his faithful companion, Snoop Dogg. He loved teaching his grandchildren many life lessons and the value of hard work.

Larry is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Joan Buck; daughters, Jennifer Buck, Kristina Gerou (Chris), and Christy Bradford (Richard); son, Leslie Hart, Jr.; 12 grandchildren; father-in-law, Hiram Cuthrell; brother, Leslie Buck (Charise); sister, Frances Mackneer; and several nieces and nephews.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Larry and Edna Buck, and sister.

Due to the current health guidelines, a Celebration of Larry's Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are held by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.

Larry Francis Buck Jr., 72 of New Bern, sadly left his family on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.Larry greatly enjoyed spending time with his family, grilling out, and being outdoors. Many times you could find Larry riding around on his golf cart. Once a month, Larry attended the men's breakfast at Bridgeton U.M.C. After spending 34 years as a firefighter, Lt. Buck retired. During his time as a full-time firefighter, Larry was a Past Chief of the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department. Larry loved spending time with his faithful companion, Snoop Dogg. He loved teaching his grandchildren many life lessons and the value of hard work.Larry is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Joan Buck; daughters, Jennifer Buck, Kristina Gerou (Chris), and Christy Bradford (Richard); son, Leslie Hart, Jr.; 12 grandchildren; father-in-law, Hiram Cuthrell; brother, Leslie Buck (Charise); sister, Frances Mackneer; and several nieces and nephews.Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Larry and Edna Buck, and sister.Due to the current health guidelines, a Celebration of Larry's Life will be held at a later date.Arrangements are held by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory. Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close