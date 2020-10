Or Copy this URL to Share

Larry G. Delzer, 75, died on Oct. 15, 2020 in Greenville.

Larry is survived by his wife, Stella Delzer; his daughter, Priscilla Richards; two granddaughters; his sons, Darrin Delzer of New Bern and David Delzer of San Leandro, Calif.

A drive-thru service will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Delzer Family Home.

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store