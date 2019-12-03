NEW BERN - Larry Jamal Godfrey, 39, of 801 Neuse Drive, James City Community died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Family and friends may express condolences at the residence. Viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, at Oscar's Mortuary.
His funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at Pilgrim Chapel M.B. Church, 313 Elder St. The interment will follow in the Meadows Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
