VANCEBORO - Larry Wade Norman, 83, son of the late Joseph and Sarah Norman, died Saturday, October 3, 2020.
A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday at 2 PM in the High Bridge Cemetery in Cayton, NC.
Mr. Norman was born in Craven County and resided in the Ernul community his entire life. He retired from the National Guard as Sgt. First Class with 33 years of service and retired from the Craven County Sheriff's Department where he served as a jailor and a medical officer. Mr. Norman had an avid love for playing country music and his guitar.
Mr. Norman was preceded in death by his wife, Myrtle Edwards Norman, 7 brothers and a sister.
He is survived by his daughter, Cathy Toler and husband, Leslie, of Cayton; two sons, Jeffrey Allen Norman and wife, Kendra, of Cayton, and Wade Norman and wife, Gwen, of Yorktown, VA; five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Vanceboro.
