On Friday, January 10, 2020, Larue Holton Harris passed away at the age of 87.

She was born in New Bern, NC, at Saint Luke's Hospital on May 24, 1932.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Adam Hugh Harris, Jr., her son, Adam Hugh Harris III, her brother, Fred Holton, and her parents, George M Holton and Wilma McCotter Holton.

She is survived by her son, David Holton Harris of Atlantic Beach, NC; her brother, George Holton, Jr.; and two granddaughters, Rachel Alyssa Harris and Anna Maria Harris.

In 1952 she married Adam Hugh Harris, Jr. They were married for 63 wonderful years. Forty-four of those years were lived on the river in Oriental and the last 15 years on the lake in New Bern.

She attended Woman's College (now UNCG) for two years. She graduated from The Barmore School in New York City. Larue founded, with Hugh, Harris Crafts, gift shop, wholesale and mail order company. She was very creative and artistic. For example, she designed and crafted many of the items for Harris Crafts. She sold real estate and also started a real estate brokerage. Larue was adept at managing business affairs (the CFO) for the families businesses, including Harris Engineering, and real estate ventures.

Larue volunteered at Craven Regional Hospital and the Hospice Thrift Shop for several decades each. She also volunteered at Centenary United Methodist Church for many years. She was active over the years in many organizations, church circles and bridge and women clubs. Larue was a person with great integrity and kindness. She taught school for years and was loved by her students. She was an inspiration to many people.

The funeral will be at Centenary United Methodist Church at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, January 15th. Visitation one hour prior and a reception will follow the service. There will be no graveside service.

Memorials in her name to any Hospice Organization in lieu of flowers are appreciated.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.



