LaRue Whealton Nelson, 80, of Bridgeton passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019.

LaRue was born in Pamlico County (Mesic) on January 13, 1939 to James and Goldie Whealton. In 1955, LaRue married Clyde Edward Nelson, Jr. Together they ran Nelson's Blueberry Farm in Bridgeton. She was a loving and dedicated wife, selfless mother, and "Rue-Rue."

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Clyde Edward Nelson, Jr.; her parents; her brother, Royce Whealton; mother-in-law, Thyra Dixon Nelson; and father-in-law, Clyde Edward Nelson, Sr.

LaRue is survived by her four children; Debbie Gustafson (Harold), Maxine Dunbar (Mark), Clyde Edward Nelson III (Laurie), and Donna Stocks (James); grandchildren, Jennie LaRue Sawyer, James Edward Ballenger, Michael Wade Sawyer, Danny Lee Ballenger, T.C. Byrne, Clyde Edward Nelson IV, Catherine Laurie Nelson, Rebecca Dunbar Webster, Nicole Stocks Chession and Blair Stocks; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A visitation service to celebrate LaRue's life will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Cotten Funeral Home. A private inurnment will be held at a later date in the family cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in LaRue's name may be made to the .

Arrangements are entrusted to Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.



