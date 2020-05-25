Laura Elaine Staten Thompson, 70, of the Rocky Run Community of New Bern, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Durham, NC.
Public walk thru viewing hours are Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Oscar's Mortuary and Thursday 11:00 AM-11:45 AM at the Highways and Hedges Revival Center 1601 National Avenue, New Bern.
Her service is 12:00 PM, Thursday, May 28,2020 at Highways and Hedges Revival Center. The interment will follow at New Bern Memorial Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Eyvette Thompson, of Durham, NC; son, Les Thompson (Kwanya) of Raleigh, NC; two sisters, Ruby Darden and Joyce Fisher (Kilmer) both of New Bern; two grandchildren, Gregory Thompson and Ariana Thompson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to: Vivian Bernice Brown Foundation, Contact: Karsten Brown at 252-514-5856, Mailing address: P. O. Box 14896 New Bern, NC 28561, Cash app $vbbfc.
All cards can be sent to: The Thompson Family, 307 Cloverdale Drive, Durham, NC 27703.
Due to the Coronavirus it is strongly recommended that entities and individuals engaging in the exempted activity of a funeral follow the Recommendations to Promote Social Distancing and Reduce Transmission. Online condolences may be at www.oscarsmortuary.com.
Published in Sun Journal from May 25 to May 26, 2020