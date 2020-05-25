Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Elaine (Staten) Thompson. View Sign Service Information Oscar's Mortuary Inc 1700 Oscar Dr New Bern , NC 28562 (252)-633-1156 Send Flowers Obituary



Public walk thru viewing hours are Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Oscar's Mortuary and Thursday 11:00 AM-11:45 AM at the Highways and Hedges Revival Center 1601 National Avenue, New Bern.

Her service is 12:00 PM, Thursday, May 28,2020 at Highways and Hedges Revival Center. The interment will follow at New Bern Memorial Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughter, Eyvette Thompson, of Durham, NC; son, Les Thompson (Kwanya) of Raleigh, NC; two sisters, Ruby Darden and Joyce Fisher (Kilmer) both of New Bern; two grandchildren, Gregory Thompson and Ariana Thompson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to: Vivian Bernice Brown Foundation, Contact: Karsten Brown at 252-514-5856, Mailing address: P. O. Box 14896 New Bern, NC 28561, Cash app $vbbfc.

All cards can be sent to: The Thompson Family, 307 Cloverdale Drive, Durham, NC 27703.

Due to the Coronavirus it is strongly recommended that entities and individuals engaging in the exempted activity of a funeral follow the Recommendations to Promote Social Distancing and Reduce Transmission. Online condolences may be at



Laura Elaine Staten Thompson, 70, of the Rocky Run Community of New Bern, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Durham, NC.Public walk thru viewing hours are Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Oscar's Mortuary and Thursday 11:00 AM-11:45 AM at the Highways and Hedges Revival Center 1601 National Avenue, New Bern.Her service is 12:00 PM, Thursday, May 28,2020 at Highways and Hedges Revival Center. The interment will follow at New Bern Memorial Cemetery.She is survived by her daughter, Eyvette Thompson, of Durham, NC; son, Les Thompson (Kwanya) of Raleigh, NC; two sisters, Ruby Darden and Joyce Fisher (Kilmer) both of New Bern; two grandchildren, Gregory Thompson and Ariana Thompson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to: Vivian Bernice Brown Foundation, Contact: Karsten Brown at 252-514-5856, Mailing address: P. O. Box 14896 New Bern, NC 28561, Cash app $vbbfc.All cards can be sent to: The Thompson Family, 307 Cloverdale Drive, Durham, NC 27703.Due to the Coronavirus it is strongly recommended that entities and individuals engaging in the exempted activity of a funeral follow the Recommendations to Promote Social Distancing and Reduce Transmission. Online condolences may be at www.oscarsmortuary.com. Published in Sun Journal from May 25 to May 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close